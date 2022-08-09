Sarawak records RM1.64 bln tourism receipts from Jan-July, says minister

KUCHING (Aug 9): Sarawak received 703,891 visitors between January and July this year, with tourism receipts totalling about RM1.64 billion, said Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

The Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts said this figure was an increase of 851.81 per cent compared to the 73,953 visitors recorded in the same period last year.

“As for foreigners, the state received about 127,448 tourists from January to July this year compared to the 11,785 tourists recorded in 2021 during the same period,” he told a press conference after the soft opening of the Borneo Cultures Museum’s fine dining restaurant last night.

He said the state’s tourism receipts from January to July increased by 865.95 per cent compared to the RM171.29 million in the same period last year.

For July alone, he said the state received 130,272 visitors, an over 13-fold increase from the 9,186 visitors recorded in the same month last year.

From July’s figures, he said 45,659 foreigners had travelled to the state – a massive increase from the 1,310 foreigners who came to Sarawak in July 2021.

He added tourism receipts for July stood at RM316.08 million, which was also an over 13-fold increase compared to the RM21.19 million achieved during the same period last year.

Abdul Karim said looking at the arrival numbers for the first half of the year, the state is on-track to achieve its 2022 target of 1.2 million visitors.

“We are quite confident with the frequency of flights resuming to normal and the kinds of events we are organising practically every week. These events should be able to bring in more foreigners and visitors,” he said.

He added engagements with hoteliers in the city found the monthly occupancy rate is now over 90 per cent.

Among those present at the soft-opening ceremony were Daro assemblyman Safiee Ahmad, Nex Vision F&B (BCM) Sdn Bhd chief executive officer Ngui Ing Ing, and managing director Damien Sii.