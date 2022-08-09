Sarawak to host AsiaFlux 2022 for first time

KUCHING (Aug 9): Sarawak will for the first time host the AsiaFlux 2022, a conference for scientists to share advances and information on greenhouse gases (GHG) cycling and issues on environmental sciences of tropical peat.

Event organising chairperson Dr Lulie Melling said the international conference organised by the Malaysian Peat Society (MPS), in partnership with the Sarawak Tropical Peat Research Institute (TROPI) and AsiaFlux Science Steering Committee, will be held at Tropi in Kota Samarahan from Sept 20 to 22.

“Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg will be the guest of honour to officiate the event during the AsiaFlux Peat Gala Night on Sept 20,” she said.

She said it is a great honour for the state to be selected as host of AsiaFlux and one of the reasons for this was that Tropi researchers have been able to successfully publish a good number of scientific publications in high-impact journals which have high citations.

“Tropi has done extensive research, especially regarding the GHG fluxes and responsible management and conservation of tropical peat and peatland,” she added.

Lulie, who is Tropi director, said around 500 delegates from more than 20 countries will be attending the three-day conference.

Themed ‘The Nexus of Land Use Change, Ecosystems & Climate: A Path Towards Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)’, the conference serves as an ideal platform for researchers, academicians, industry professionals and policymakers to congregate, share information, and discuss current trends on the topic of greenhouse gases cycling, among others.

“International speakers and industry experts all the way from Germany, Hong Kong, Estonia, Japan, USA and of course, Malaysia will deliver their presentations and deliberate with the participants over six purposeful sub-themes,” she said.

She also pointed out that besides the conference, there will also be a free training course on Sept 18 and 19 focusing on the theory of GHG flux measurement and the application of tools for conducting eddy flux measurements, including data analysis and processing.

”Delegates will also have the opportunity to experience tropical peat swamp forests at the Maludam National Park, which includes the Eddy-Covariance Flux Tower site in our post-event excursion programme on Sept 22 and 23.

“The field trip provides an ideal opportunity for delegates to unleash their inner adventurous self to explore the beautiful sights and sounds, especially the natural wonders of Sarawak, and by extension, Borneo,” she added.