State Library’s Sarawak Children’s Festival returns

KUCHING (Aug 8): The Sarawak Children’s Festival at Pustaka Negeri Sarawak returns this year on Sept 3-4.

The festival will be held physically at the library and promises to be filled with fun activities and programmes.

A press release said the festival will be a great opportunity for children aged between four and 12 years to experience and participate in various activities catering to different interests.

There will be 10 ‘spaces’ for children to explore – Story Space, Maker Space, Gastro Space, Linguistic Space, Market Space, Performance Space, Fauna Space, Writer Space, Artistic Space, and Game Space.

For further information, contact Pustaka Negeri Sarawak liaison officers Ramdzan Saman or Dayang Najwa on 082-442000.