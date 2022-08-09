Suai resident finds unidentified metal fragments in plantation

MIRI (Aug 9): A Suai resident discovered metal fragments partially embedded in the ground at his plantation on Sunday afternoon.

Believing it to be fragments of China’s Long March 5B rocket, he contacted the police who informed the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) yesterday.

A team of nine firefighters from the Batu Niah fire station led by its chief Rary Binjie immediately went to the location about 33km from the station.

“Upon arrival, the team found unidentified objects in an oil palm plantation about 100 metres from Rumah Ngadan, Sungai Kurong in Suai.

“After conducting a size-up, team members fully equipped with suitable clothing and breathing equipment found grey-coloured objects partially embedded in the ground,” said Bomba Miri acting chief Ahmad Nizam Sapaiee.

The team proceeded to take pictures of the objects for further reference and action, and wrapped up the operation at 3.56pm pending further instructions, he added.

“Residents of the longhouse have been advised not to approach the area where the objects were found,” said Ahmad Nizam, adding that the Science, Technology and Innovation Ministry (Mosti) has been duly informed.

Similar unidentified objects had been found in Batu Niah and Nyalau, Bintulu earlier following the sighting of bright streaks of light in the midnight sky over Sarawak on July 31, believed to be debris from the Chinese rocket.