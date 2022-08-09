SUPP Senadin backs Sarawak’s efforts to set up sovereign fund

MIRI (Aug 9): Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Senadin has welcomed the initiative undertaken by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg to set up the state’s own sovereign fund.

Abang Johari has said the move seeks to generate sufficient funds to provide free tertiary education to Sarawakians.

In a statement today SUPP Senadin secretary councillor Jeffery Phang labelled the move a people-centric approach by the Premier and state government.

“By providing free tertiary education, this will ensure all Sarawakians have the same access to education as education is the key in helping Sarawakians, especially those from the B40 group to move out of poverty.

“Besides that, this approach would enable Sarawak to produce human capital to boost Sarawak’s economy,” he said.

Phang said the proposed sovereign fund proved that Abang Johari is a farsighted leader, who planned well to build a greater Sarawak.

“Our Premier is truly ‘colour blind’ as he cares for all Sarawakians regardless of racial background and emphasises greatly on our children.

“He even implemented Endowment Fund Sarawak (EFS), which is an RM1,000 worth initiative given to all Sarawak-born children in the form of savings beginning in 2019 regardless of race, religion, or socioeconomics,” Phang said.

He also called for the federal government to return education autonomy to the state government as enshrined in the Malaysia Agreement 1963.