Unidentified metal object in Suai plantation removed

MIRI (Aug 9): The unidentified object which was found in an oil palm plantation in Suai on Sunday was removed today.

A local resident discovered the large piece weighing about 16kg partially embedded in the ground of his private oil palm plantation, which is situated about 100 metres from Rh Ngadan, Sungai Kurong.

According to Fire and Rescue (Bomba) Miri acting chief Ahmad Nizam Sapaiee, they received a call from the police at 2.19pm on Monday informing them about the situation.

Following the call, a team of nine firefighters from the Batu Niah station went to the scene.

The team proceeded to take pictures of the object for further reference and action and wrapped up the operation at 3.56pm to await further instruction.

Ahmad Nizam said three Bomba personnel together with seven police, two officers from the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation’s (Mosti) Malaysian Space Agency (Mysa) and four Chemistry Department officers continued the operation today.

“The team took seven minutes to extricate the object from the ground before handing it over to the police,” he said.

He said the object was 43cm long with a width of 31cm and 61cm on its bottom and top ends.

“There were no significant readings indicating radioactivity on the fragments,” he said, adding the operation ended at 11.48am.

Meanwhile, district police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu in a statement confirmed police received a report regarding the discovery of metal fragments.

“The area was closely monitored and public were advised not to be near the plantation area,” he said, further urging the public to channel information to their nearest police station if similar discoveries are made.

It could not be ascertained if the object was debris from China’s Long March 5B rocket, which was launched from the Wenchang Spacecraft site on July 24.

In a recent statement, Mysa had said re-entry of the rocket remnants was expected between July 30 and Aug 1.