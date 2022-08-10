11 people including baby made homeless after fire razes house in Lawas

MIRI (Aug 10): Eleven people, including a baby girl were made homeless after a fire totally destroyed a house at Kampung Banting in Lawas today.

Limbang Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) chief Awangku Hazmin Awang Zainal said a team of 13 firefighters from Lawas fire station was rushed to the scene, located about four kilometres from the station after receiving a distress call at 7.22am.

“Upon arrival, the operation commander reported that a double-storey semi-permanent house measuring 36 by 40 square feet was 100 per cent destroyed.

“During the incident, five people, including a baby girl were lucky to have escaped without any injuries while the other six residents were not at home,” he said.

The fire was brought under control at 8.16am and ended at around 10am.

The cause of fire and total losses have yet to be ascertained.