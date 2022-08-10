369 Covid-19 cases in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 10): Sabah logged 369 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday with a positivity rate of 13.32 per cent.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said it is an increase of 84 cases compared to the previous day.

“The sharp increase parallels the increasingly high positivity rate of 13.32 per cent with a total of 3,034 samples tested.

“Yesterday, the positivity rate was 11.35 per cent with a total of 3,189 test samples.

“As explained before, the higher the positivity rate, the faster the infection spreads and the number of new patients will also increase,” he said.

A total of 363 of the 369 cases recorded on Aug 10 are in Categories 1 and 2, two cases in Category 3, three in Category 4 and one case in Category 5.

Nine districts recorded double-digit cases led by Kota Kinabalu with 91 cases, Sandakan 40, Tawau 36, Tuaran 35, Putatan 34, Papar 24, Lahad Datu 17, Penampang 15 and Kuala Penyu 13 cases.

Only Kunak, Nabawan and Tenom districts recorded zero infection in the past 24 hours.