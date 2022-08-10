Abdul Karim gives thumbs up to Sukma shuttlers

KUCHING (Aug 10): Minister of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah has expressed satisfaction with the Sarawak Badminton Association (SBA) and Sarawak shuttlers preparing for the 20th Sukma in Kuala Lumpur from Sept 16 to 24.

“I am particularly pleased to learn that SBA has been able to send our junior players to participate in tournaments outside Sarawak that are aimed to give exposure and experience.

“Such initiative is also to gauge the standards of Sarawak junior players with their counterparts from other states,” he said during a courtesy call from SBA secretary Ting Ching Zung at his office at Bangunan Baitulmakmur II at Petra Jaya today.

“This is a good move for the continuous improvement of badminton in Sarawak. I also wish to acknowledge the capable leadership of SBA which had achieved significant developments especially in the organising of events at grass roots level,” he added.

The minister also urged SBA to continue working hand in hand with the Sarawak Sports Corporation (SSC) and Sarawak State Sports Council (MSN Sarawak) as “one family.”

The development of badminton in Sarawak is boosted, he explained, when SSC, MSN Sarawak and SBA combine their efforts and pool their resources including having coaches and trainers.

Abdul Karim was also delighted that a number of young Sarawak players are currently training with the national squad in Bukit Jalil under Rexy Manaiky who is Badminton of Association Malaysia (BAM) doubles coaching director.

“We need to work together for the betterment of badminton in Sarawak,” said Abdul Karim who was accompanied by SSC chief executive officer Morshidi Fredrick.