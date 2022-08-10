Drug addict detained after attacking uncle with machete in Pulau Gaya

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 10): A man believed to be high on drugs, attacked his uncle with a machete causing injuries on his head at Kampung Lok Kurai Selanggan in Pulau Gaya, here on Tuesday.

Kota Kinabalu police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Zaidi Abdullah said the incident happened when the 45-year-old suspect caused a disturbance in the village around 11am.

“According to the police report, the suspect went amok and started throwing stones and sticks at residents’ houses without any reason.

“The victim scolded his nephew which made him angry.

“The suspect then went home and took a machete before attacking the victim, causing injuries on his head,” said Mohd Zaidi, adding that the suspect then ran and hid inside the jungle.

Following the incident, a police manhunt was launched and four hours later, the suspect was apprehended by police in an unnumbered house at Kg Lok Urai in Pulau Gaya.

The suspect was brought to the Kota Kinabalu police headquarters for investigation.

“The victim, age 73, sustained head injuries and is being warded at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital,” said Mohd Zaidi, adding that the case will be investigated under Section 324 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means.