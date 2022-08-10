Fire guts rental block in Miri leaving 15 homeless

MIRI (Aug 10): A fire gutted a block of rental units at Jalan Datuk Gribble in Lutong last night leaving 15 residents, including an Indonesian woman and a two-year-old girl, homeless.

Miri Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) acting chief Ahmad Nizam Sapaiee said a team of 14 firefighters from Lopeng fire station went to the scene located 14km from the station after receiving a distress call at 8.35pm.

The team was also assisted by eight firefighters from Miri Central fire station.

“Upon arrival, the operation commander reported that a block of eight units of non-permanent rental houses measuring 80 by 20 square feet was 100 per cent destroyed.

“During the incident, 15 people including an Indonesian woman and a two-year-old girl from five of the eight units were lucky to have escaped without any injuries, while the other three units were empty,” Ahmad Nizam said.

The fire was brought under control at 9.18pm and completely extinguished by 10.08pm.

The operation ended at 10.33pm with the cause of the fire and total losses yet to be ascertained.

Ahmad Nizam added that some of the fire victims have been moved temporarily to the Malaysian Red Crescent (MRC) Miri building’s hall at Jalan Bulan Sabit, while others have gone to stay with relatives.

Ahmad Nizam was present at the scene along with Lopeng fire station chief Mohamad Hamdani Madon, as well as personnel and representatives from the police, Civil Defence Force, Sesco, Sarawak United People’s Party, Miri City Council, and MRC.