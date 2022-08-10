History-making paddler from Sibu chasing even bigger dreams

SIBU (Aug 10): National paddler Karen Lyne Dick is in dreamland after helping the country bagged two silver medals at the 2022 Commonwealth Games which just ended in Birmingham, England.

Against the odds the 20-year-old Sibu-born finished runner-up as a key member of the women’s squad in the team event and in the mixed doubles partnering Javen Choong.

“I am so grateful to all my teammates for making things possible. It’s a big motivation for me to continue improving on my weaknesses and I will keep on learning,’ she told The Borneo Post when contacted yesterday.

The Malaysian pair had just lost 1-3 (4-11, 11-9, 5-11, 6-11) to India’s Sharath Kamal Achanta and Sreeja Akula in the mixed doubles final. En route to the final, the unseeded Javen-Karen combination stunned top seeded Sathiyan Gnanasekarabn-Manika Batta of India in the quarter-finals before upsetting Singapore’s Clarence Chew–Zeng Jian 11-7, 5-11, 11-7, 11-7 in the semi-final.

They also created history by becoming the first Malaysian pair to win a silver medal in the mixed doubles at the Commonwealth Games.

“For the mixed doubles, we just played our normal game without pressure as we were in a tough group. I just focussed on my play to avoid thinking about winning and just tried to do my best and if it comes, it comes,” she said describing her experience.

Karen started off representing Sibu in local and state competitions. Since joining the national team at the age of 14, she has been growing from strength to strength. She trained non-stop even during the two years under the nation-wide Movement Control Order (MCO) to curb the Covid-19 pandemic. In May this year she was rewarded with two bronze medals in the women’s doubles and women’s team event at the SEA Games in Hanoi.

Asked about the reasons behind her success Karen was quick to express gratitude to her parents, Sheena Wong and Dick Patrick, for their immense support and encouragement.

“Without their full blessing, I am not what I am today,” she said.

When contacted, Sheena attributed Karen’s success to teamwork and the Malaysia Table Tennis Association for developing their daughter into a world-class player.

“As parents, we are grateful because she is moving in the right direction. Each time, she took part in international tournaments, she would return with something to showcase. Hopefully, she will continue her brilliant run to help contribute and bring more glory to the country,” the proud mother said.

Meanwhile, Sibu Table Tennis Association chairman Dr Clement Chen, when contacted, hailed Karen’s achievements.

“This is the first time that a player from Sibu bagged the silver medal in the Commonwealth Games. We are all delighted and proud of her achievements,” he said.

However, the left-paw player believes she still has a lot of room for improvement and is determined to strive for bigger dreams.

“My consistency and mental strength still requires some polishing and the Birmingham experience has helped me to improve on my skills to handle pressure,” she remarked on her breakthrough performance which is “my greatest feat” so far.

“Hopefully, one day, I will have the chance to represent Malaysia at the Olympic Games and that remains an elusive dream,” she added.