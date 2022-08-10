Housewife fined RM2,200 for gambling at unnumbered house in Miri

MIRI (Aug 10): The Magistrates’ Court here today fined a housewife RM2,200 in default one month in prison for gambling illegally in a public place.

Magistrate Nazira Adlin Ahmad Khairul Razi convicted Mouline Zakaria @ Elemin, 44, from Perak on her own guilty plea to a charge framed under Section 7(2) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953 (Act 289).

The Section provides for a fine not exceeding RM5,000, or up to six months in jail, or both, upon conviction.

According to the facts of the case, Mouline was found gambling in a public place at an unnumbered house at Jalan Primula 1A here around 5.15pm on Monday (Aug 8).

Insp Mudzilawati Abdul Rahman prosecuted the case, while Mouline was not represented by counsel.