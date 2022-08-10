Kuching youth’s murder: Remand extended for three suspects, another three on bail

KUCHING (Aug 10): The Magistrates’ Court here today extended the remand order for a 14-year-old girl for another two days until Aug 12 to facilitate the investigation of the murder of a youth on July 29.

Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi issued the order during court proceedings today.

The girl, who is the 11th suspect in this case, was previously remanded for seven days from Aug 3.

In the same courtroom, the remand order for the case’s 10th and 12th suspects, both males aged 18, was extended for another four days until Aug 14.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that that a 16-year-old girl, who is the ninth suspect in this case, and two male youths aged 16 and 21, who are the case’s seventh and eighth suspects respectively, were released on police bail today.

They were also ordered to report themselves to the nearest police station once a week.

On July 29, an 18-year-old male died after an alleged attack by a group of people at Jalan Tun Jugah here.

A total of 12 suspects aged between 14 and 50 years old were remanded to facilitate the investigation into the case.

So far six suspects have been released on police bail, while the second and sixth suspects in the case were released unconditionally.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

The second and sixth suspect were represented by counsel Voon Lee Shan, while the seventh suspect was represented by Francis Teron. The other suspects were unrepresented.