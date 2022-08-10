PM: Cabinet greenlights declassification of 2019 LCS forensic audit report

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 10): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said that the Cabinet had today proposed to have the 2019 Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) forensic auditing report be declassified following furore among Opposition lawmakers over alleged financial irregularities surrounding the mega military project.

In a statement, Ismail Sabri, however, said that the matter first requires the advice and insight of the attorney general and auditor-general.

He said that the Cabinet also urged the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to hasten investigations into the issue and should strong evidence surface, the AG must prosecute those responsible.

“The government views the current Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) issue, which is under investigation by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), seriously. This matter was discussed in detail in the Cabinet meeting today.

“I called the Attorney General Tan Sri Idrus Harun, and MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki, after the Cabinet meeting, to immediately act in accordance with the decision of the meeting.

“At the same time, the Cabinet decided that the Governance, Procurement and Government Finance Inquiry Committee (JKSTUPKK) chaired by former auditor-general, Tan Sri Ambrin Buang is allowed to be broadcast to the public,” Ismail Sabri added. – Malay Mail

