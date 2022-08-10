Premier League: Kuching City FC, JDT II share points

KUCHING (Aug 10): Kuching City Football Club’s (KCFC) bid to collect three points at home fell short after being held to a goalless draw by Johor Darul Ta’zim II in the Premier League match at the Petra Jaya State Stadium on Tuesday.

The result also kept Irfan Bakti’s KCFC in fourth place in the league by collecting 21 points from 13 games so far.

The dullness of the attacking machine became a thorn in the flesh of both teams in search of the opening goal in the first half of the game.

It saw some of the best chances being missed by both the home and away strikers.

As the second half continued, KCFC came up with a more convincing performance, frequently pushing the JDTII goal from various angles.

The best chance appeared in the 53rd minute but the struggling situation in front of the JDTII goal failed to be utilised by KCFC’s attacking line.

In the 70th minute, it was Wan Mohammad Faiz’s turn to receive a beautiful pass from Amir Amri Salleh’s cross but that chance went to waste.

Although KCFC made several substitutions including the introduction of Joseph Kalang Tie at the end of the second half, they failed to convert until the final whistle.