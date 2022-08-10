PRS recognises Roy Gingkoi as Engkilili branch chairman

KUCHING (Aug 10): Roy Gingkoi is the recognised chairman of Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) Engkilili branch, party president Datuk Joseph Salang Gandum has confirmed.

Salang said this in a press conference here yesterday, following a report by The Borneo Post that the branch might have two chairmen following an internal split.

According to him, Roy was appointed the interim chairman of PRS Engkilili in 2018, and held that status until he was elected to the full chairman post this year.

“With regard to PRS Engkilili, there is only one committee, and the chairman is lawyer and (Lubok Antu District Council) councillor Roy Gingkoi.

“He has been the branch’s interim chairman until the TDC (triennial delegates conference) of PRS this year,” Salang said.

He pointed out that a clarification needed to be made as the report included a photo showing a PRS branch triennial general meeting (TGM) said to have taken place at Engkilili Bazaar on March 13 this year, where Tuai Rumah Bangkong Mawing was named PRS Engkilili chairman.

In this regard, Salang said Bangkong had openly declared his departure from PRS to join Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) and in accordance with the PRS constitution, Bangkong was no longer a PRS member.

“As Bangkong is no more a member of PRS, therefore (it is) not right for him to represent PRS at any level of the party, let alone PRS Engkilili branch.

“For that, he cannot speak for the party, or at any level of the party,” said Salang.

Bangkong is said to be supporting independent Lubok Antu MP Jugah Muyang’s application to rejoin PRS and his intention to defend his seat under the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) banner in the next parliamentary election.

Meanwhile, Salang said Roy, 43, could very well be a potential candidate for Lubok Antu in the upcoming polls, but his chance of getting nominated would depend on the feedback from PRS members and community leaders from the parliamentary constituency.

According to Salang, Roy has been tasked with moving on the ground since the day he was appointed interim chairman of PRS Engkilili.