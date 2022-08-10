Pujut man pleads not guilty to injuring older sister

MIRI (Aug 10): A man pleaded not guilty in the Magistrates’ Court here today to intentionally causing injury to his older sister.

Kho Tong Hua, 40, from Pujut 1, made the plea before Magistrate Nazira Adlin Ahmad Khairul Razi, who set Sept 9 for case management.

He was charged under Section 323 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 326A of the Penal Code.

Section 323 carries a jail term that may extend to a year, or a fine up to RM2,000, or both, while Section 326A carries a double jail term on conviction.

The offence was allegedly committed at a lot in Bandar Baru Permyjaya here at 9.30pm on Aug 6.

The court allowed the accused to be released on bail of RM2,500 with two local sureties pending the next hearing.

Insp Mudzilawati Abdul Rahman prosecuted, while Kho was unrepresented by counsel.