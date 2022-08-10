Richard Wee elected Federation of Chinese Associations of Sarawak president

KUCHING (Aug 10): Dato Richard Wee was elected as president of the Federation of Chinese Associations of Sarawak during its annual general meeting held in Miri on Sunday.

Speaking at the meeting, Wee highlighted four main priorities to be focused on by the newly formed committee for the 2022-2025 term.

“(The committee aims) to build a permanent premises for the federation, promote multi-racial relations and harmony, encourage more Chinese youth to join the public services and recruit young members for the federation,” he said.

The federation in a statement said 11 resolutions were deliberated on and unanimously passed during the meeting attended by representatives from all nine affiliated member associations, namely Kuching, Samarahan and Serian Division, Sri Aman and Betong Division, Sibu, Miri, Limbang, Sarikei, Kapit, Bintulu and Mukah.

Among the resolutions are to support the stance of Sarawak United Association of Chinese School Boards of Management to reject the teaching of Jawi in the Primary 4, 5 and 6 syllabus of vernacular schools.

The resolutions also called for the encouragement of more Chinese youth to join the public services sector in order to better serve as the bridge linking the general public and the government agencies; and to inspire more Chinese youth to become teachers in order to overcome the shortage of teachers in Chinese primary schools.

The federation also urged the federal and Sarawak governments to implement short- and long-term strategies to revitalise the badly hit economy and to maintain a smooth food supply chain to fulfil the daily needs of the public, as well as to simplify, systemise and expedite the application process for foreign labour in order to curb the shortage of manpower supply in major industries such as agriculture and construction.

“We would like to urge Sarawak Museum Department to incorporate Chinese description and audio in all introductions of the Borneo Cultures Museum, and urge the state government to expedite the construction of infrastructures throughout the state and to provide alternative medium of transportation to ease the increasingly heavy traffic congestion problem.

“Our resolutions also call for the state government to employ public servants based on ratio of multi-ethnic population in the state to better reflect the unique identity of Sarawak’s multi-racial society; to urge the government and Bank Negara to take immediate action to protect customers’ bank account from being hacked and deposits stolen, to conduct thorough investigation, to arrest and take stern action against the criminals, and to compensate the victims appropriately; and to urge the government to postpone the price rise for daily necessities such as electricity, chicken, eggs and cooking oil in order to help the people fight the inflation.

“We would also urge the telecommunication service providers to upgrade the quality and expand the coverage of internet service which is very crucial to the development of the economy and daily life of the general public,” the statement said.

Wee reiterated that the federation has always been in a very good relation with the government as over the years, Sarawak government listened and reacted to its calls.

“We appreciate the recognition of UEC by Sarawak government, annual grant allocated to the Chinese independent schools, allocation of land to sustain the schools and assistance from Unifor for temples and churches in Sarawak.

“We strongly believe through the close relation and collaboration; we can continuously make Sarawak role model for other states in Malaysia,” he added.