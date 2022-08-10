Sabah Bersatu wants to contest six seats won by its MPs

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 10): Sabah Bersatu insists on contesting the six parliamentary seats won by its members of parliament (MPs) in the last general election.

Sabah Srikandi leader Datuk Azizah Mohd Dun said the party will not compromise when it comes to these seats.

“Six parliamentary seats namely Kudat, Ranau, Beaufort, Sipitang, Beluran and Libaran were won by Bersatu in the 14th General Election.

“Kudat seat won by Datuk Abdul Rahim Bakri, Beaufort (Azizah), Yamani Hafez Musa (Sipitang), Datuk Jonathan Yassin (Ranau), Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee (Beluran) and Datuk Zakaria Edris (Libaran),” she said in a statement after chairing a Sabah Bersatu Srikandi meeting on Tuesday.

Also present were her vice chief Datuk Amisah Yassin, deputy secretary Datuk Redonah Bahanda, information chief Anna Bell Perian, work secretary Aziah Atoh and several division chiefs.

Azizah, who is also Beaufort MP, urged the entire Sabah Bersatu Srikandi machinery to prepare for the 15th General Election (GE15) due to the current political scenario, where there is a possibility of an election at any time.

“Bersatu Srikandi will continue to carry out programmes to strengthen the party’s machinery for GE15.

“I also suggest that Srikandi’s leadership in division and branch level strengthen the spirit of solidarity to face the next polls.

“Identify the young voters in each parliamentary constituency, reach out and meet those groups more often. This effort needs to be done continuously as we need to understand issues that they are interested in,” she said.

Azizah also said strategy must be planned to reach young voters, especially 18-year-old automatic voters.

“We must plan various strategies to attract the hearts of these young voters. I hope young Srikandi will take the role,” she added.