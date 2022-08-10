Sabah FC keeps title hopes alive with 1-0 win over Sarawak

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 10): Sabah FC continued to keep their Super League title hopes alive after eking out a 1-0 win over Sarawak FC at Likas Stadium, Kota Kinabalu last night.

Former national midfielder Baddrol Bakhtiar came to Sabah’s rescue when he headed in a cross by Saddil Ramdani in the 63rd minute to score the solitary goal of the match and secured victory for his team.

Second-placed Sabah continues to shadow Super League leaders Johor Darul Ta’zim with 34 points in 15 matches, officially just a single point behind but JDT still having two games in hand.

Meanwhile at Tuanku Abdul Rahman Stadium in Paroi, Negeri Sembilan FC celebrated their third consecutive win by as they beat Penang FC 3-2 and consolidated their position in third place, with 29 points after 15 matches.

In the hotly-contested match, Penang went ahead first through team captain Lucas Silva’s header off Muhamad Faizat Mohamad Ghazli’s free kick in the 27 minute, only to see Negeri Sembilan reply eight minutes later through Zamri Pin Ramli (35th minute). The hosts then got ahead thanks to Matheus Alves in the 59th minute.

Penang refused to give up and T Saravanan equalised in the 81st minute but luck favoured Negeri Sembilan as Herold Goulon secured the win through the team’s third and deciding goal in the 85th minute.

The last Super League match between Sri Pahang FC and Petaling Jaya (PJ) City FC ended with Pahang winning 3-0 at Petaling Jaya City Stadium.

The three goals were scored by Abdul Malik Mat Ariff in the 27th minute, Steven Rodriguez (45th minute) and Manuel Hidalgo in the 90th minute, allowing their team to jump three ranks to six in the league with 17 points.

In the first of two Premier League matches played today, PDRM FC beat Selangor FC 1-0 thanks to Nabil Ahmad Latpi’s effort in the 66th minute at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium in Cheras, while Kuching City FC dan JDT II fought to a goalless draw at the State Stadium in Kuching. — Bernama