Sagah: Dual-language programme for teachers reflects govt’s focus on educational excellence

KUCHING (Aug 10): The dual-language programme (DLP) for teachers signifies the aim for Sarawak to excel in the field of education.

In stating this, Minister for Education, Innovation and Talent Development Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn said it also meant to challenge the claim by certain quarters that Sarawakians lagged far behind other Malaysians in education.

“Instead of accepting it just like that, we are taking it up as challenge; that it (being far behind in education) is not true, and that we are actually advancing towards a more digitalised world.

“And this can be shown from the programmes that we are doing, like funding and supporting the dual-language programme for teachers that has been worked out by the Ministry of Education (MoE).

“For us in Sarawak, my ministry supplements and complements all these efforts because we want Sarawak to excel in education,” he said at the launch of the DLP here yesterday in an event organised by his ministry, Sarawak Education Department and the Institute of Teachers Education Batu Lintang Campus.

Adding on, it was also the very reason why the state government had an independent international school, and why it also accepted the challenge of running the DLP instead of the single-language programme.

“The state government wanted its people to be marketable to the world, not just to their own ‘kampung’ (village).

“What we are doing is aimed for the future. As you know, people have been talking about Industrial Revolution 4.0, and some are already taking about Society 5.0.

“The only way to achieve these is to improve our education,” he pointed out.

On the DLP, Sagah said the programme was sponsored and supported by his ministry.

According to him, the programme this year involves teachers of Primary 3 classes, where they would be trained on how to teach their pupils the subjects of Science and Mathematics in English, and also the English Language subject itself.

“The aim is mainly so that they can develop the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) packages for the school-children later on. This training is for the teachers and officers who are involved in the implementation of the DLP.

“This programme is also a way to get our teachers to be more trained in the language (English) as we are out to fulfil the needs of society, both in the urban and the rural areas.

“We want to bridge the gap between these areas.”

Sagah added that the trained teachers would play a key role in making the children of Sarawak be proficient in the English language and at the same time, able to master STEM subjects that are taught in English.

According to him, over 1,000 teachers teaching Primary 1, 2 and 3 pupils in Sarawak have been trained since the programme began in 2019.

“Now, we are focusing on Primary 3 teachers. For secondary school teachers, the programme organised for them is called MySTEM.”

The event yesterday was also attended by Deputy Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development II Datuk Francis Harden Hollis, and the ministry’s permanent secretary Datu Kameri Affandi.