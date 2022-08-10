Sarawak Forest Dept to continue social forestry projects for rural folk

KUCHING (Aug 10): The Sarawak Forest Department (SFD) will continue to assist rural residents in the state through social forestry projects, said director Datu Hamden Mohammad.

He said the department will continue to implement and maintain these projects to help rural folk, particularly those who live in permanent forest estate (PFE) areas.

Hamden said this at a ceremony to hand over several high-impact social forest projects to residents of Rumah Manggat in Lubok Antu today, where he represented Deputy Minister for Natural Resources and Urban Development Datu Len Talif Salleh.

Among the projects involved were for community survey for the Non-Timber Forest Product (NFTP) Carnival; Communication, Education and Public Awareness Programme (CEPA); carpentry and electrical course at Rumah Manggat; construction of mini dam for gravity water supply at Rumah Manggat; longhouse maintenance at Rumah Manggat; and jetty and floating pontoon construction project at Ulu Sungai Menyang conservation area.

During the same ceremony, Hamden also launched the ‘tagang system’ implemented by SFD as a result of collaboration with agencies such as Sarawak Energy Berhad and the Department of Agriculture, as well as other projects for the longhouse such as the construction of gravity pipe system for clean water supply; longhouse repair works; NTFP planting of ‘bemban’ seedlings; and homestay facilities.

He was later taken on a tour to view the location where the ‘tagang system’ would be implemented and witnessed the release of fish fry into the fish farming cages provided.

Among those present were SFD Social Forestry Division head Azahari Omar, Penghulu Kelinsing Mandau, Rumah Manggat village chief Manggat Meringgai, as well as representatives from several government and private agencies.