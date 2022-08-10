Sibu court jails man 12 months for housebreaking

SIBU (Aug 10): A 23-year-old man was sentenced to 12 months’ imprisonment by the Magistrates’ Court here today after he pleaded guilty to housebreaking.

Magistrate Mohd Syukri Mokhtar meted out the sentence against Mohd Khairul Nizam Mohd Firdaus who was charged under Section 457 of the Penal Code read together with Section 34 of the same Code.

The Section provides for an imprisonment of up to 14 years and for every second or subsequent offence, the accused shall be liable to a fine or whipping.

Mohd Khairul Nizam and another individual who is still at large, had broken into a handphone shop at Jalan Bengkel to commit theft at about 3.25am on Aug 5, this year.

According to the fact of the case, the owner of the handphone shop received a phone call from a friend telling him that the shutter of his shop was opened. He then rushed to his shop.

Upon arrival at the shop, he found out that about 100 units of mobile phones and tablets of various brands which were sent for repair by his customers had gone missing. He believed that they had been stolen.

He then lodged a police report.

Acting on the police report, police arrested Mohd Khairul Nizam at a house in Kampung Hilir at around 8.10am on the same day.

Police, who conducted an inspection in his house, found various mobile phones inside a box which were believed to be stolen mobile phones.

Deputy public prosecutor Muhamad Ali Hussain prosecuted the case while Mohd Khairul Nizam was unrepresented.