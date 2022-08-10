Sibu salesman lost RM4,438 after submitting OTP to scammer

SIBU (Aug 10): Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili urges the public to be wary of online scammers and to never submit the OTP (One Time Passcode) to anyone, following a local salesman’s police report of having lost RM4,438 to an online scam.

Zulkipli in a statement said the victim received a call on Aug 8, informing him that he would be refunded with RM500 from an account he had maintained with an online company.

“Believing that it was true, the victim then asked for the link of the company before filling in the details of his wife’s credit card and savings account into the given link,” he said.

“After receiving the OTP (One Time Passcode), the victim submitted the passcode to the fraudster. The victim’s wife later checked her account and discovered that RM4,438 had been transferred to make two online payments,” he added.

Zulkipli reminded members of the public to never submit the OPT or clink on any link sent through their messages and also not to fill in banking details into the link.

He said this would make it easier for the online scammers to gain access to an individual’s account.

The public can contact CCID Scam Response Centre on 03-26101559/03-26101599 or upload the application http://semakmule.rmp.gov.my or follow the Facebook page @CyberCrimeAlertRMP for more information.