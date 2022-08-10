S’wak Premier to launch state-level National Month at Kuching Waterfront this Saturday

KUCHING (Aug 10): Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg is expected to launch the state-level National Month and Fly the Jalur Gemilang 2022 celebrations at Kuching Waterfront this Saturday (Aug 13).

According to a statement from the Information Department, Abang Johari would be leading the day’s programmes which include the ‘Berjalan Teguh Bersama Keluarga Malaysia’, a walking while waving the Jalur Gemilang event across the Jambatan Darul Hana, and thereafter the flag-off of Keluarga Malaysia Merdeka Convoy at the State Legislative assembly (DUN) complex across the river.

At the launch programme, a variety of interesting activities such as Keluarga Malaysia Zumba, quizzes and the Giant Snake and Ladders game will also be held.

Today, the state-level Keluarga Malaysia Merdeka Convoy was flagged off from Telok Melano and will proceed to 37 stops, all the way to Lawas, before ending it in Betong on Aug 31 in conjunction with the state-level National Day celebration.

Sarawak Information Department director Jaafar Jantan flagged off the convoy participants which comprised personnel from the department, agencies under Ministry of Communications and Multimedia, and federal and state government agencies.

The Information Department in the statement said the convoy involves a journey distance of approximately 4,025 kilometres and is the follow up to the national-level celebrations themed ‘Keluarga Malaysia Teguh Bersama’ launched on July 30 by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.