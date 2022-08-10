Veterinary dept to monitor pig farm in Serian for ASF following reports from community

KUCHING (Aug 10): The Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) Sarawak is paying close attention to a pig farm in Serian district where African Swine Fever (ASF) had been reportedly by members of the community there, said Modernisation of Agriculture and Regional Development Minister Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom.

However, Dr Rundi assured that the ASF situation in the state was under control and the domestic supply of pork for local consumption remained sufficient.

“The DVS is already taking actions on the matter. They will visit the affected farm and carry out the necessary procedures, including the culling of the pigs containing the disease and sanitisation of the farm. There is no need for concern,” he said.

Dr Rundi told this to reporters after paying a visit to Toclan Agrotech Company’s smart hydroponic farm at Sarawak Skills Development Centre at Jalan Canna here this morning.

He was earlier asked to comment on reports from members of the Serian community who expressed their concerns of a possible outbreak of ASF at a pig farm there.

Dr Rundi said the ASF situation in the state was no longer as critical as last year and many of the operations of affected pig farms last year had slowly recovered.

“I have brought to the state Cabinet and the Cabinet agreed to give some kind of assistance to the loss incurred by pig farmers during the massive culling operations for the past one year,” he said.

He however voiced his disappointment that some of the carcasses of the culled pigs were discarded into valleys, and advised pig farmers to comply with the stated protocol after culling operation was carried out.

Having said that, Dr Rundi said pig farming is a lucrative business due to high consumption demand and the farm at Pasir Puteh in Simunjan, which pigs are exported to Singapore, was not affected by the ASF disease at the moment.

He added that the state government had approved two other locations for pig farming, namely at Spaoh and Bintulu.

Nonetheless, Dr Rundi assured that the state had sufficient volume of chickens, eggs and pork to meet domestic consumption demand.