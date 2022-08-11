Abg Jo: Positive SST revenue still possible despite crude oil price drop

KUCHING (Aug 11): Sarawak can still garner positive revenue from the state sales tax (SST) despite crude oil prices dropping to US$95 per barrel because the state’s budget is based on US$70 per barrel, said Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Crude oil prices had dropped to US$95 in the past two days after previously hovering between US$100 and US$110 per barrel.

“There is light at the end of the tunnel as we are watching the oil prices closely. However, at US$95 per barrel, we can still have a positive revenue,” the Sarawak Premier said when officiating at the Sarawak Housing and Real Estate Developers’ Association (Sheda) Annual Dinner and Excellence Awards 2022 last night.

He said Sarawak will not reduce its spending because doing so would affect the state’s target of 6 to 8 per cent growth until 2030, which needs a total of RM64 billion to be injected into the economy.

“The RM64 billion injection into the economy must be maintained in order to be on track to become a developed state by 2030,” he said, explaining the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030.

He said Sarawak would also continue with its green economy approach as part of the state’s contribution to help reduce global warming due to the climate change.