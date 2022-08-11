Advocates association to hold law awareness programme in Bintulu

BINTULU (Aug 11): The Advocates Association of Sarawak, Bintulu branch will be holding a law awareness programme on Aug 13 and 14.

Its branch chairman Ma Seong Yuin said the programme will be held from 10am to 5pm at Parkcity Mall, Bintulu.

“Members of the public are invited to attend the programme where qualified lawyers from the association will be ready to give advice on matters involving criminal, civil, matrimonial and syarie,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Advocates Association of Sarawak honorary secretary David Teo Seng Wee in a statement said a Covid-19 mediation centre (PMC-19) roadshow will also be held during the two-day programme.

He said the PMC-19 is a platform to resolve contractual disputes arising from the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO) to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The PMC-19 mediation centre is an out-of-court dispute resolution handled by competent mediators with closed-door-negotiations.

“PMC-19’s mediators are non-partisan (neutral), competent, professionally certified and experienced stationed across Sarawak,” he said.

He said Malaysian citizens (individual category application) or businesses registered in Malaysia (business entity category application) are eligible to apply for PMC-19 mediation centre services.

“For disputes arising from the government’s measure to control the spread of Covid-19, the amount of the dispute should not exceed RM500,000 (except for the construction industry),” he said.

He added both parties need to agree to submit the dispute to the PMC-19 and the company is not wound up and the place of the dispute must be in Malaysia.

Bankrupt or wound-up companies can apply for mediation services under PMC-19. However, they need to obtain an approval from the director of the Department of Insolvency.

PMC-19 is established by the government to assist the public in resolving their disputes in respect of any inability to perform contractual obligation arising from any of the categories of contracts specified under the Schedule (Section 7) of the Temporary Measures For Reducing The Impact of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) 2020 (Act 829) due to the measures prescribed, made or taken under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 to control or prevent the spread of the virus.