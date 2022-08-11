Aspirasi wants ‘father’ replaced with ‘parent’ in Federal Constitution

KUCHING (Aug 11): The Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party (Aspirasi) has joined calls for the word ‘father’ in the Federal Constitution to be replaced with ‘parent’.

Aspirasi president Lina Soo said the party supports the Sarawak Women for Women Society’s (SWWS) call for the change of word to end sexual discrimination and uphold gender equality.

She labelled the Court of Appeal’s ruling that overseas-born children of Malaysian mothers cannot automatically receive Malaysian citizenship as discrimination against women to the highest degree and, worse, discrimination against children born to Malaysian mothers.

“This is grossly unfair to the children who seek a place to call home and to belong in the birthplace of their mother.

“Our Federal Constitution ensures equality and justice for both Malaysian men and women. To deny Malaysian women the same rights as accorded to Malaysian men to automatically pass on their citizenship to their children born overseas is illogical, pervasive, and degrading to the rights and dignity of Malaysian mothers,” she said in a statement today.

According to Soo, all it requires is a legislative amendment in Parliament to replace the word ‘father’ with ‘parent’ to regularise and bring into conformity Article 8(2) of the Federal Constitution, which stipulates that there shall be no discrimination in Malaysian law on grounds of gender.

“Malaysian law must be consistent, with no room for ambiguity and irregularity,” she added.