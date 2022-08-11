Awang Tengah saddened by tragic drowning of student

MIRI (Aug 11): Deputy Premier and Bukit Sari assemblyman Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan is saddened by the drowning incident involving a Primary Six student in Sundar sub-district of Lawas last Sunday.

Nabil Suhaili, 12, of Kampung Tanjong Katong drowned while taking a bath in the river with five friends last Sunday evening. His body was recovered by the SAR team on Tuesday morning.

Represented by political secretary to the Premier of Sarawak Awangku Jinal Abedin Dato Pengiran Jawa, Awang Tengah expressed his sympathy and condolences to the victim’s family and extended a personal donation to help alleviate their burden arising from the tragedy.

He urged them to be strong in facing this difficult time.

Fire and Rescue Department, Royal Malaysian Police, the Civil Defence Force and the villagers came together in the search for the victim.

The SAR team found his body about 700 metres from the location where he was last seen.

Nabil Suhaili was reported missing and feared drowned while bathing with five other friends in Sungai Sundar on Sunday evening.

The deputy premier, who is still abroad, also expressed his appreciation to those involved in the SAR operation.

Awangku Jinal Abedin, who is also the deputy head of PBB Bukit Sari branch, later presented a token donation to the the SAR team led by the Lawas Fire and Rescue Department.