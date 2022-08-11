Betong to host state-level National Day 2022 celebrations

BINTULU (Aug 11): The Sarawak state-level National Day celebrations this year will be held in Betong division on Aug 31.

The location of the event will be Tan Sri Datuk Amar Stephen Kalong Ningkan Sports Hall, Betong.

The theme for this year’s celebration is ‘Keluarga Malaysia Teguh Bersama’ to recognise the concern and perseverance of Malaysians in facing the challenges due to Covid-19, said its organising committee in a statement.

Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud and his wife Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib are expected to be present for the event.

Other guests are Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and his wife Tan Sri Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tun Tuanku Bujang.

Among the programmes that have been lined up is the Merdeka eve concert on Aug 30, which will feature singing performances by popular local artists, and traditional and contemporary dances from Sarawak Arts Council.

The next day, the 4km ‘Unity Ride’ cycling event around the town will be held to be attended by distinguished guests and communities from all walks of life.

Riders will be flagged off at 8am from Betong Sports Complex and will end at Tan Sri Datuk Amar Stephen Kalong Ningkan Betong Sports Hall.

The Sarawak state-level 2022 National Day celebration assembly is expected to start at 10am.

The ‘Unity Ride’ cycling programme is organised by the Sarawak Ministry of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development.

The Sarawak state-level 2022 National Day celebration assembly is jointly organised by the Sarawak Protocol, Ceremony and Event Management Unit, Premier of Sarawak’s Department and Betong Resident’s Office.

It is expected that 1,000 guests will be present to enliven the ceremony, in compliance with the standard operating procedure of the endemic transition phase of Covid-19.

A press conference on the celebration was held in Kuching earlier today by Minister of Utilities and Telecommunications Datuk Julaihi Narawi.

Also present during the press conference were Modernisation of Agriculture and Regional Development Deputy Minister Martin Ben, Betong Resident Richard Michael Abunawas, Sarawak Protocol, Ceremony and Event Management Unit, Premier of Sarawak’s Department head Hamdan Sharbini and Sarawak Arts Council chief executive officer Dayang Mariana Abang Bolhassan.