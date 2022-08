KUCHING (Aug 11): Sarawak Rivers Board (SRB) personnel found a body floating in the Sarawak River near Kampung No. 6, Jalan Patingan here around 11.30am today.

The body, believed to be that of a man, was found floating face down in the water.

It was fully dressed in light coloured pants and a brown shirt.

A wallet containing identification documents was found on the body.

The police have been contacted for more information.