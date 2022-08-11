Dapsy lodges police report on procurement of six littoral combatant ships

KUCHING (Aug 11): Democratic Action Party (DAP) Socialist Youth (Dapsy) Kuching has filed a police report on the procurement of six littoral combatant ships (LCS) at the Sekama police station here yesterday.

Dapsy Kuching chief Michael Kong Feng Nian said the police report is about the six LCS fiasco which was recently revealed by the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

Kong said the six LCS are crucial to the nation’s defence system and sovereignty.

“It is absolutely shocking to hear that a whooping sum of RM6.083 billion has been spent by the Ministry of Defence, yet not a single LCS has been delivered to the Royal Malaysian Navy.

“It is not only the incompetence that is shocking but also the process involved in the award of the contract. Even the former Commander of the Royal Navy of Malaysia, Tan Sri Dr Abdul Aziz Jaafar, had raised many concerns about the entire process; from the appointment of the contractor to the design, and even the manner in which taxpayer’s money was used in this procurement,” he said in a statement.

He also said that Abdul Aziz had even written 10 letters to various people within the administration about his concerns but none of them was ever taken seriously.

“It is time that such scandals be put to a stop. We must ensure proper accountability and transparency in the expenditure of public funds. We, Dapsy Kuching, and all our other Dapsy comrades throughout the nation want the authorities to properly investigate the matter and determine if there was any public misfeasance in this entire fiasco,” he said.