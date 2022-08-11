Decomposed body of woman found in hut

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 11): The decomposed body of a woman was found inside a hut behind the Petronas gas station in Tebobon, Jalan Tuaran here on Thursday.

Kota Kinabalu police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Zaidi Abdullah said the victim, believed to be in her 50s, was found by the public around 10.15am.

“The victim’s body was found inside a hut and approximately 500 meters behind the Petronas gas station in Tebobon.

“Investigation also believed the victim died three days ago as the body had started to decompose,” he said on Thursday.

Police also believed the victim is a foreigner and was staying in the squatter area that is occupied by foreigners.

Investigation in the area did not find any foul play and police have classified the case as sudden death.

Mohd Zaidi urged anyone with information to come forward to assist in investigation.