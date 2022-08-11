Four arrested in Klang for exploitation of foreign workers

SHAH ALAM (Aug 11): Police arrested four individuals, including two foreign nationals, for allegedly exploiting foreign workers in an operation in Kampung Sungai Udang in Klang.

Klang Selatan district police chief ACP Cha Hoong Fong said the operation was conducted by the D3 Anti-Trafficking and Migrant Smuggling Division (Atipsom) of the Criminal Investigation Department, Bukit Aman, led by senior assistant director SAC Fadil Marsus, together with the Criminal Investigation Division of the Klang Selatan district police headquarters (IPD) Klang Selatan, at about 6.30pm on Tuesday.

During the raid, the police arrested four suspects, aged between 38 and 43, including a foreign man and woman, believed to be employment agents, he said in a statement today.

In the operation, Cha said six victims, including three foreign women, aged between 24 and 44, were rescued under Section 44 of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007.

The police also seized 20 passports and RM13,600, he said, adding that preliminary investigation found that the victims were working at a cement factory.

He said the suspects were in remand for six days until Aug 15 for investigation under Section 12 of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007 and Section 12(1)(f) of the Passport Act 1966. — Bernama