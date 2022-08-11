Jugah Muyang: I did not sponsor independent candidates in last state polls

KUCHING (Aug 11): Independent Lubok Antu MP Jugah Muyang has refuted allegations that he had sponsored an independent candidate each in Batang Ai and Engkilili during the last state election, in the hope of defeating the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidates there.

“(The allegation of) sponsorship for independents is baseless. In the last state election, I was away from campaigning,” he told The Borneo Post yesterday, refuting the claim made by Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) Batang Ai deputy branch chairman Cr Gayih @ Agas Thomas.

“The day after I left Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), I made a declaration that I would support the Perikatan Nasional (PN) and GPS governments. That is why I could give government grants and Rural Transformation Project (RTP) funds from both the state and federal governments,” he said.

Jugah said that anyone could stand as an independent in an election as it was part of the democratic process.

He also confirmed that former PRS president, the late Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Masing, had directed the party secretariat to write to him about re-joining PRS after the 2018 parliamentary election.

He said he responded then by saying that he needed more time to think about the offer.

“It’s true that the secretary-general and (Hulu Rajang MP) Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong had invited me, but I told them to let me settle down first and that I would let them know my decision when I crossed the bridge.”

On Tuesday when handing over a petition to object Jugah’s membership application to PRS president Datuk Joseph Salang Gandum at the party headquarters here, Gayih claimed that Jugah had sponsored independent candidates John Linang and Gemong Batu in Batang Ai and Engkilili, respectively, in the 2021 state election which undermined GPS’ strength in the two constituencies.

Jugah quit PRS prior to contesting in Lubok Antu during the 2018 general election, winning against Barisan Nasional-PRS candidate, the late Robert Pasang Alam and PKR’s Nicholas Bawin Anggat.

He subsequently joined PKR only to quit in 2020 to become a PN-friendly independent MP.

In March this year, Jugah decided to apply to re-join PRS via its Engkilili branch.

His application, proposed by Tuai Rumah Bangkong Mawing, has been put on hold until a supreme council meeting is held to discuss the matter, Salang told a press conference Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Bangkong insisted to The Borneo Post when contacted yesterday that he is still a member of PRS, contrary to Salang’s remarks that he ceased to be a member after publicly declaring his departure from the party to join Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB).

Suggesting that he had never tendered a resignation letter, Bangkong said: “The party (PRS) can check the legality of Engkilili branch.”

He further disputed Salang’s assertion that party headquarters had recognised lawyer Roy Gingkoi as PRS Engkilii branch chairman.

“We want the party to clarify which group is recognised by the party’s supreme council since it has not decided on it. This is due to two separate submissions by the party’s Engkilili branch,” said Bangkong, who insisted that he is the rightful chairman of PRS Engkilili.

He said Roy was appointed as a caretaker of the branch but had never held any branch meeting prior to PRS’ Triennial Delegates Conference (TDC) in April this year.

“When the headquarters issued a notice to call for a branch annual general meeting (AGM) prior to the TDC, PRS Engkilili secretary Penghulu Nelson Bangga responded by issuing a week’s notice for members to attend the AGM in Engkilili bazaar slated for March 13.

“But Roy refused to come and held another meeting in Batang Ai (also on March 13),” he said, claiming Roy’s meeting was attended “mostly by non-party members from Engkilili”.

Salang during the press conference announced Roy as the recognised chairman of PRS Engkilili and also PRS’ potential candidate for Lubok Antu in the next general election.