Man gets one-day jail, RM10,000 fine for drunk driving in Miri

MIRI (Aug 11): A man was sentenced to one day in prison and fined RM10,000 in default two months’ imprisonment by the Magistrate’s Court for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Bilson Balan Laju, 24, from Taman Jelita Taman Tunku pleaded guilty before Magistrate Nazira Adlin Ahmad Khairul Razi to a charge framed under Section 45A(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

The court also disqualified the accused from holding or applying for a driving licence for a period of two years.

According to the facts of the case, Bilson registered a blood alcohol level of 71mg per 100ml, exceeding the limit of 50mg per 100ml, while driving along Jalan Miri Airport at 12.49am on Jan 31 this year.

In appealing for a lighter sentence, the unrepresented accused informed the court that this was his first offence.

Meanwhile in the same courtroom, magistrate Nazira Adlin Ahmad placed a man on a bond of good behaviour for one year after he also pleaded guilty to driving under the influence.

Chai Yu Koong, 36, had registered a blood alcohol level of 84mg per 100ml while driving along Jalan Miri Airport at 12.30am on July 30 this year.

The court allowed the accused, represented by lawyer Firdaus Morshidi, to be released on bail of RM2,000 with two local sureties.

Insp Mudzilawati Abdul Rahman prosecuted both cases.