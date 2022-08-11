Masidi: 360 new Covid-19 cases in Sabah, positivity rate remains high

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 11): Sabah’s new Covid-19 cases continue to hover above 300 for the second day in a row, with 360 cases reported today.

Local Government and Housing Minister, Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun said the positivity rate today remained high at 13.18 per cent derived from 3,027 samples.

“The positivity rate yesterday (Wednesday) was 13.32 per cent with 3,034 samples taken.

“This means that the dispersal rate is still high, resulting in the high number of daily cases,” he said.

Today, Kota Kinabalu recorded 117 new cases, Sandakan 39 cases, Tawau 39 cases, Tuaran 35 cases, Papar 25 cases, Penampang 15 cases, Keningau 10 cases, Lahad Datu 10 cases, Kota Belud nine cases, Kuala Penyu nine cases, and Kota Marudu seven cases.

Beluran, Kalabakan and Tenom reported four cases each, while Kudat and Nabawan two cases each.

Meanwhile, Ranau, Semporna and Tambunan each reported a case.

Seven districts also registered zero new cases today.

Out of the total cases, 354 are categorised as 1 and 2, followed by two cases in category 3 and four in category 4.