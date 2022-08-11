Missing elderly man found safe in Tawau

TAWAU (Aug 11): An elderly man who was reported missing after failing to return home at Bukit Kukusan Tawau on Wednesday, was found safe on Thursday morning.

Masri Bachi, 60, was reported missing when he left his home around 10am on Aug 10 and failed to return home the same day.

A spokesperson from the Fire and Rescue Services Department said a search operation was carried out for Masri after the Tawau fire and rescue station received a distress call at 4.32pm.

The search operation continued at 6am on Thursday and the victim was found some 200 meters from the fire and rescue incident control center at 9am.

The victim, who was in good health, was then handed to the medical team before the operation ended at 9.22am.