KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 11): Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali will continue serving as chief secretary to the government for two more years on a contract basis, the Prime Minister’s Office announced today.

Zuki, 60, has held the position since his appointment to the role on Dec 31, 2019.

“His appointment is for two years, effective from August 11, 2022, until August 10, 2024,” the announcement said on the extension of his service. — Malay Mail

