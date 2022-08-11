Sarawak to have mobile app for foreign worker permits, says Premier

KUCHING (Aug 11): Sarawak will soon have a mobile application for a common data service to eliminate bureaucracy, as well as ease and expedite the process of applying for foreign worker permits, said Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said the app will be particularly useful for those in the construction, manufacturing, and plantation sectors.

He pointed out this is necessary because Sarawak is facing a labour shortage, which is further compounded by the complex and time-consuming work permit application process.

“Currently the process of applying for work permits for foreign workers must go through all this bureaucracy because to do so, one has to go through the Immigration Department, Labour Department, and then the State Secretary’s Office.

“That is why currently it takes quite a bit of time to issue a work permit,” he explained when officiating at the Sarawak Housing and Real Estate Developers’ Association (Sheda) Annual Dinner and Excellence Awards 2022 last night.

He said the app will be a common platform for data enabling work permits to be processed.

Abang Johari said a committee led by Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Labour, Immigration and Project Monitoring) Datuk Gerawat Gala would look into the procedures as well as process of issuing work permits.

“With this new approach, we hope the period to issue work permits will be expedited, thus we will bring Sheda into the committee to facilitate in the process of issuing work permits comprising the construction, manufacturing, and plantation,” he said.

He also shared that the state cabinet has agreed to the issuing of five-year work permits for professional expatriates who come to Sarawak, especially those working in strategic economic sectors such as energy and the digital industry.

Among those present during the event were Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, Sheda president Augustine Wong, and Sheda Excellence Awards organising chairman Dato Alex Ting.