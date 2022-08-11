SGH seeking patient’s next-of-kin

KUCHING (Aug 11): Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) is looking for the family members of a male patient known as 79-year-old Ng Thian Nam.

According to a statement from SGH, the patient was taken to the Emergency and Trauma Department by his friend on Aug 3, 2022, and was admitted to the surgery ward for further treatment.

A SGH spokesperson said according to records, Ng has two siblings, and one of them lives in Landeh, Mile 10, here.

“Ng however stated that he has not been in touch with his siblings for a long time.

“The intervention of family members is very necessary to help the patient get appropriate treatment,” said the spokesperson.

The patient’s last address was at Lot 5022, Block 16, Jalan Sherip Masahor, here.

SGH is appealing for the public who know the patient or have any information related to his family members to come forward to Surgery Ward at SGH 7th Floor, or contact medical officer Dr Max Tieh at 013-8628339.