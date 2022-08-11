Sibu cops bust suspected illegal crypto mining operation

SIBU (Aug 11): Police have busted suspected illegal crypto mining at a premises here today which had incurred losses from stolen electricity worth almost half a million ringgit.

The police together with Sesco Sibu conducted a raid at a two-storey premises at Jalan Serai here at 12.50pm, said Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili in a statement today.

He said 34 crypto mining machines worth around RM38,000 were seized from the raid, and the total loss from the suspected stolen electricity was estimated at around RM496,000.

The case would be investigated under Section 379/427 of the Penal Code, he added.