State govt assisting B40 homebuyers with down payment aid, says Abg Jo

KUCHING (Aug 11): The Sarawak government has taken several steps to assist B40 homebuyers, including allocating RM40 million per year to assist with down payments, said the Premier of Sarawak.

Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said the aid gives B40 homebuyers an RM10,000 down payment for loans through Mutiara Mortgage and Finance (MMF).

“If the loan for purchasing is processed by MMF, a state-owned financing agency, it also means it offers loans to B40 homebuyers at a 1 per cent interest rate. This means that B40 homebuyers can get RM10,000 for free as a down payment, while the balance can be loaned from Mutiara at 1 per cent interest,” he said when officiating at the Sarawak Housing and Real Estate Developers’ Association (Sheda) Annual Dinner and Excellence Awards 2022 here last night.

He said the state government took such measures to assist the real estate industry as well.

“We are aware that the property sector is experiencing difficulties due to the unstable economic situation, which causes people to think twice about purchasing a home. I will however continue to provide this kind of assistance to the B40 group who wants to buy homes for themselves as long as I am your Premier,” he added.

Among those present at the event were Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, Sheda president Augustine Wong, Sheda Excellence Awards organising chairman Datuk Alex Ting, and Sheda Annual Dinner organising chair Angie Kueh.