Umno also wants six seats in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 11): Umno and Bersatu are staking claims on six parliamentary seats in Sabah and both parties will not compromise.

The seats are Sipitang, Beluran, Libaran, Kudat, Ranau and Beaufort which were won by Umno in the 14th General Election but the winning candidates later joined Bersatu.

Umno Beaufort division deputy chief Datuk Siti Aminah Aching on Thursday said that Umno will not compromise with any seats won in the 14th General Election even though there are demands from parties, including Bersatu.

She said that they will defend the six parliamentary seats in the 15th General Election.

Sabah Bersatu Srikandi chief Datuk Azizah Mohd Dun in a statement on Wednesday said Bersatu will defend the Sipitang, Beluran, Libaran, Kudat, Ranau and Beaufort seats.

According to Siti Aminah, the six seats were represented by Umno and they were won due to the support of Umno members. The members of parliament later joined Bersatu without the approval of members and the constituents.

“There is no reason for us to surrender the seats won by Umno to other parties in the 15th General Election. This decision comes not only from the Umno Supreme Council but is also the voice of the grassroots who want Umno to be the dominant after 15GE,” she said in reply to Azizah’s statement.

Siti Aminah said that Umno is aware of other parties contesting at the same constituencies.

However, she said that Umno’s strength and its increasing grassroots support cannot be ignored.

“Umno is the biggest party in the country. Hence its victory is significant to ensure stability,” she said.

Datuk Abdul Rahim Bakri won the Kudat seat, Beaufort (Azizah), Yamani Hafez Musa (Sipitang), Datuk Jonathan Yassin (Ranau), Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee (Beluran) and Datuk Zakaria Edris (Libaran). They later left Umno and joined Bersatu.