Youth injured after car crashes into retaining wall in Kuching

KUCHING (Aug 11): A youth sustained bodily injuries in a single-vehicle crash at Jalan Tun Abang Haji Openg near Wisma Saberkas here early today.

The 21-year-old male was travelling alone when his car crashed into a retaining wall on the left side of the road before coming to a halt at the centre divider.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said the driver was given first aid treatment at the scene before being sent to the Sarawak General Hospital nearby for further medical attention.

“Personnel from the Batu Lintang fire station, who were deployed to the scene following an emergency call at 3.25am, also cleaned the road of debris and oil resulting from the accident,” it said.

In a separate incident in Kota Samarahan, Bomba personnel were summoned to douse a motorcycle which had caught fire.

According to Bomba, it received a distress call at 11.50pm Wednesday that a motorcycle had crashed near Summer Mall before bursting into flames.

“The rider was not injured in the single-vehicle incident. Firefighters from the Kota Samarahan station took a few minutes to put out the fire and wrapped up the operation at 12.12am,” it said.