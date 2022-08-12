1,000 expected at state-level National Day do in Betong

KUCHING (Aug 12): About 1,000 guests are expected to attend the state-level National Day celebration in Betong on Aug 31 this year, said Datuk Julaihi Narawi.

The Minister of Utilities and Telecommunications said various programmes have been planned for the event.

“Before the main event that will be held around 10am, the celebration this year will start with a 4km cycling activity called ‘Unity Ride’ that will be joined by community leaders, guests and the public in Betong district.

“The flag-off of the Unity Ride is expected to start as early as 8am at Betong Sports Complex and will end at Tan Sri Datuk Amar Stephen Kalong Ningkan Hall,” said Julaihi during a press conference for the State-Level National Day celebration.

The Unity Ride is organised by the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development while the main event is jointly organised by the State Protocol and Public Relations Unit (Uppan), the Sarawak Premier’s Department and the Betong Resident’s Office, he added.

Julaihi also said that the eve of the National Day on Aug 30 will also be celebrated in the town of Betong.

“Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud and wife Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib are expected to attend the celebration.

“Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and wife Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang, Cabinet members and distinguished guests will also present for the event,” he said.

He also informed that the theme of the National Day this year will be ‘Keluarga Malaysia’ to appreciate the perseverance of the Malaysian people in facing Covid-19.

“At the same time, we expect at least 1,000 guests to attend the event following standard operating procedures (SOPs) even though the country is in an endemic transition phase.

“This means all guests must comply with the SOPs that had been set and we also would like to invite all parties to celebrate this event together,” Julaihi said.

Also attending the press conference were Modernisation of Agriculture and Regional Development Deputy Minister Martin Ben, Betong Division Resident Richard Michael Abunawas and deputy director of Uppan, Hamdan Sharbini.