Chairman: Sarawak Bintulu Farmers’ Agromart Cooperative wants Agro Park

BINTULU (Aug 12): The Sarawak Bintulu Farmers’ Agromart Cooperative has urged the Sarawak government to set up an Agro Park in Bintulu for its farmers.

The cooperative’s chairman Wong Hau Ming said this would help to ensure food security in the state, and also to ensure development in Sarawak’s agriculture sector.

“With Agro Park, we hope to reduce the food import thus helping the people especially when the world is facing the pressure of inflation,” he said at the opening of Sarawak Farmer’s Agromart Cooperative Berhad at Jalan Sommerville.

Wong also said that Sarawak Farmers’ Cooperative Bhd Bintulu was registered with Malaysian Cooperative Commission (SKM) on Feb 4, 2021 with 30 members and a share capital of RM110,000.

He said the cooperative was established to ensure food security at the local community and thus contribute to the state economy.

“We have to thank the farmers for their contributions and hard work,” he said.

He added that the cooperative could help in the upgrading of technology for better productions in the future.

Meanwhile, Minister of Modernisation of Agriculture and Regional Development Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom said Bintulu already has an Agro Park, but there is a problem with encroachment.

“I hope the Land and Survey Department and Bintulu Development Authority (BDA) can look into this issue so that we can build a bigger agricultural park in this division,” he said.