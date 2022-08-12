Communications and Multimedia Ministry to introduce anti-hacking application

KOTA BARU (Aug 12): The Communications and Multimedia Ministry (K-KOMM) will introduce a special application to curb activities related to hacking.

Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa said a meeting with the application owner would be held outside the country soon.

“I am also asking Cyber Security Malaysia (CSM) to conduct specific studies on this application because there are still several matters that need to be scrutinised before it is launched for the people in this country,” he told reporters after conducting a walkabout in Kok Lanas today.

He said the anti-hacking application can be used by all gadgets registered in the country, but the question of payment had yet to be decided.

“If there is a charge, we will ensure that the price is reasonable and suitable for all parties.

“This application can help to check hacking activities, which are getting prevalent now,” he added. – Bernama